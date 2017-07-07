Pak-Turk medical exhibition in September

Staff Reporter

It has principally been decided that an exhibition of Turkish pharmaceutical and biomedical industries products will be held in the coming months, most probably in September, at Lahore Expo Centre.

The Pak-Turk Medical exhibition would go a long way in strengthening the collaboration between the two countries in the health sector. Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will be invited to inaugurate the Expo.

It was announced in a meeting of Minister for Specialised Healthcare Khawaja Salman Rafique and Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir with a delegation of Turkish consultants and representatives of pharmaceutical industry, here on Thursday.

Dr Hassan Cagil led the Turkish delegation, consisting of Dr Memet, Dr Ahmet Altiner, Dr Selahttin Sahin, Fatih Karademir and Dr Orkun Yildrim.

The Turkish delegation leader said that the Pak-Turk medical exhibition would bring about changes in the local health system and it would transfer health and technology to the Punjab province.

Kh Salman Rafique revealed that local pharmaceutical companies would also be invited to the event.

Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir said that Turkish Ministry of Health is also extending cooperation to the Punjab Health Department in the field of drug-testing. He disclosed that 119 drug samples have been sent for testing to Turkey. He disclosed that Turkish DTL would conduct 300 tests of Pakistan medicines.