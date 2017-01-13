Pak transforming technology governance in health, education

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Technology-based governance reforms on fast track basis are yielding encouraging results through improvement of services in health, education, revenue sectors through monitoring and maintaining transparency.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman Dr. Umar Saif said during a talk on conference on Pakistan’s public-sector institutions at Wilson Center, says a message received here today from Washington DC.

Briefing the audience on ‘How Technology is Transforming Governance in Pakistan’ he elaborated three projects of PITB i.e eVaccs, School monitoring and e-stamp papers — as examples of how technology is transforming governance in Pakistan.

He further said that technology-based governance was helping in evidence based decision making on the basis of open data and public scrutiny while minimizing interaction with the government. eVaccs for anti-polio campaign was being administered through 3750 mobile vaccinators through Smart Monitoring & Health project under Health department using mobiles and tablets to improve monitoring and data collection including individual child tracking with the help of satellite imagery, which has shown increase both in coverage and attendance, he added.

Referring to free, open and real time access to data about school education, Dr. Umar Saif informed that real-time, geo-tagged data was being collected by using computer tablets by 1143 monitoring officers, involving the community, visiting schools for gathering details about student enrollment, attendance and teachers presence.