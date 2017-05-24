Pak trade delegation proceeding to China by road on study tour

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) and Custom Syndicate are jointly organizing a high profile trade delegation and study tour to Kashgar-China by road. The delegation will depart Lahore to Kashgar on 15th July 2017.

The purpose of the delegation is to study the facilities available and opportunities of connecting markets in Western China. This tour will be covering the major cities like Gilgit, Sust (Pak border), Tashkurgan County – (China border) and Kashgar city.

The delegates will get the opportunity to discuss the business and trade prospects, exchange information and relish the melodious culture of Kashgar, Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China.

President PCJCCI Wang Zihai informed that the tour will assist business leaders from a diverse group of companies to select locations for investment and market development. The delegation is aimed to link business leaders, researchers and investors of both countries, he added. The tour will enable investors to identify potential organizations to partner and developing successful regional economic strategies and support regionally vital businesses, he added.

Wang Zihai identified that the Multi Billion Dollar’s CPEC project starts from Kashgar and on other side ends at Gwadar thus cover whole Pakistan. He said that the Lahore being in the center of CPEC routes acts as a major node that is open to the opportunities to attract Chinese businessmen and investors.

According to him, China is focused to invest in Pakistan’s energy, construction, logistics, education and infrastructure sectors under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. China has a vision of connectivity by road and sea routes with different economies and regions of the world; China has initiated “One Belt One Road” program and seeking to invest in different countries to increase trade and social relations.

Muhammad Anwar, CEO Custom Syndicate told that this high-level trade delegation and CPEC route study tour to Kashgar-China will enable the relevant stakeholders understand how to do business with Chinese; what business environments are; what opportunities are available; what are the infrastructure needs and what sort of socio-economic relations need to be developed? He informed that Interaction with business organizations from the Public and Private sectors of China will open vistas of opportunities for delegates that will ultimately boost cross-border business and trade collaboration.