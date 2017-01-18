Pak to pay off $500m Chinese loan on Jan 23

Muhammad Arshad

islamabad

Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar has directed the State Bank of Pakistan to repay a loan of $ 500 million to the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) on its maturity on 23 January 2017.

The loan in the form of a deposit was taken in January 2009, due to the weak current account situation at that time and placed with the State Bank of Pakistan. Since then the deposit was rolled over annually, with the latest maturity date set at 23 January, 2017.

Instead of yet another roll over for a year, it was decided to repay the loan, in view of the strong macro economic performance and stable foreign exchange reserves position of the country. The finance minister has obtained approval of the prime minister for the repayment of the loan Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed his deep appreciation to his Chinese counterpart and government of China for the Chinese support.