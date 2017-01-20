Pak to further strengthen partnership with WB: Dar

Newly appointed CEO to visit Pakistan from Jan 26-28

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Thursday said Pakistan looked forward to further strengthen development partnership with the World Bank (WB). Ishaq Dar was talking to Pakistan’s Executive Director in the WB, Nasir Mahmood Khosa who called on him.

The minister said the government would welcome the visit by Chief Executive Officer WB Kristalina Georgieva by the end of this month. He stated that the government acknowledged and appreciated the support provided by the World Bank for achieving macroeconomic stability and economic development in the country.

He directed to ensure quality contributions by Pakistan’s constituency in the WB on matters of policy and future plans of the bank. Earlier, Khosa briefed the finance minister on matters relating to the WB’s financing of various programmes and projects.

The executive director informed regarding the upcoming visit of newly appointed WB’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kristalina I. Georgieva. The WB CEO would be visiting Pakistan from January 26 to 28. This would be her first visit to any member country after her appointment as the CEO of WB.