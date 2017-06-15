Pak thrash England to reach final

Win by 8 wickets with 77 balls to spare; Hasan Ali named the Man of the Match of Champions Trophy semi-final

Cardiff

Pakistan will be one half of an all-Asian final at The Oval on Sunday. Here they out-bowled, out-batted and out-thought an England side that was neutered by the occasion, the nature of a secondhand pitch and vibrant, skilful opponents.

Against the odds Pakistan raced to the most emphatic of victories by eight wickets with 77 balls to spare to the delight of their fans, who were certainly noisier and probably more numerous than those supporting the home side, reports the Guardian.

Humiliatingly for England this was the most one-sided game of a tournament they were supposed to win.

England scored an improbable 211 from 49.5 overs. In this era one can expect them to be dismissed for such a low score now and again but surely from no more than 35 overs, so aggressive has been their modus operandi. That total was nowhere near enough. Triggered by another exotic innings from Fakhar Zaman (57 from 58 balls) Pakistan’s batsmen spared their ecstatic supporters any stress, apart from the puzzle of acquiring some tickets for the final.

However the match was really won by Pakistan in the field. A makeshift attack, devoid of Mohammad Amir, who was suffering from back spasms, and expertly marshalled by the increasingly Napoleonic Sarfraz Ahmed behind the stumps, bowled with great discipline and controlled aggression. A couple of dropped catches were of no consequence since the much-vaunted England batting line-up invited a variety of cliches. Were they flat-track bullies, one-trick ponies or all mouth and no trousers? Or a combination of all three?

After being beaten by their rivals India in their first match in the tournament, Pakistan came from behind to defeat top-ranked South Africa and then Sri Lanka, and now emerged victorious against England to march into the final of the event for the first time.

Pacer Hasan Ali, the star of the day, was named the Man of the Match for picking up three crucial England wickets for 35 runs.

“We focused on our bowling. My coach Azhar Mahmmod helped me a lot, he gave me the plan and I implemented it,” said Hasan Ali as he received the award. “Tomorrow is my brother’s birthday and I dedicate this to him.”

They will now face the winners of the second semi-finals – India and Bangladesh – in the final to be played at The Oval on Sunday Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez remained not out on 38 and 31, respectively.

Later Azhar Ali also completed his fifty, 11th in his 49th ODI. Together with Babar Azam, he added 55 runs for the second wicket stand before being got out. He scored 76 off 100 balls with five fours and a six.

Hasan, the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, was superb once again, so too was Junaid Khan and the replacement for Amir, Rumman Raees, was another Pakistan debutant equal to the task.