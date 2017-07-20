Pak, Thailand FTA to be signed on Aug 22

Islamabad

A Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and Thailand will be signed on August 22, focusing on enhancing the bilateral trade between two countries. The 8th round on FTA negotiation would start between Pakistan and Thailand at the end of this month, which would discusses on the text of agreement, tariff reduction modality.

The request list by the both sides and under preparation offers list was also part of the negotiation, the official said.

He said Thailand had comparative advantage in around 1000 commodities, chiefly electrical and electronic appliances, machinery and components and automobiles and parts.

He said similarly Pakistan had relative advantages in some 684 commodities including cotton yarn and woven textiles, ready made garments, leather products, surgical instruments and sports goods.

While Talking about the FTA with China, the official said, 8th round of negotiation on Phase-II of the FTA with China to be held on September 13-14.

He, however said Pakistan was desirous to have duty relaxation on 50 products before launching the phase-II.

“We demanded unilateral relaxation on 45 different product for coming three years before signing Phase-II of FTA.” the official said. Replying to a question, he said Pakistan wanted relaxation on these products to protect the local market and ensure competitiveness.—APP