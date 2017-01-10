Pak test fires submarine-launched cruise missile

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Monday successfully test-fired indigenously-developed submarine launched cruise missile Babur-III having the range of 450 kilometers.

Pakistan successfully test fired first Submarine launched Cruise Missile Babur-3. Range 450km. COAS congrats nation and the team involved,” DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement. The Babur-III cruise missile can strike its target with high accuracy at a range of 450kms.”

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah congratulated the nation and the missile launch team on the achievement.

The development came less than a month after Pakistan conducted a successful test of an enhanced version of Babur cruise missile.

Babur services weapons incorporate advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy at a range of 700kms. It is a low flying, terrain hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.