Pak test fires SSBM Ababeel

Zahid Chaudhary

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Tuesday conducted a successful test flight of indigenously built Ababeel surface-to-surface ballistic missile (SSBM) having the range of twenty two hundred kilometers.

According to the ISPR, SSM is capable of delivering multiple warheads using Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

“The test flight was aimed at validating various design and technical parameters of the weapons system,” it said.

Ababeel is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and has the capability to engage multiple targets with high precision, defeating hostile radars, the ISPR elaborated.

“The development of the Ababeel weapon system was aimed at ensuring survivability of Pakistan’s ballistic missiles in the growing regional Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) environment,” said the ISPR.

Meanwhile President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa have felicitated the scientists, technicians and the armed forces over the landmark achievement.

The Ababeel test came on the heels of a successful test of submarine-launched cruise missile Babur-III earlier this month.

“The successful attainment of a second strike capability by Pakistan represents a major scientific milestone; it is manifestation of the strategy of measured response to nuclear strategies and postures being adopted in Pakistan’s neighborhood,” the military had said after the Babur-III test.

Babur weapons system incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy at a range of 700kms. It is a low flying, terrain hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads.