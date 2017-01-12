Pak teams to take part in Bridge C’ship in Dubai

Lahore

Three Pakistan bridge teams will take part in the international Bridge championship being played from April 3-11 in Dubai.

Pakistan teams will participate in the Open, Senior and women events, said a spokesman of Pakistan Bridge Federation while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said leading teams from across the Asia will feature in the Dubai event in which Pakistan will be fielding strong teams keeping in view the toughness of the competition.

“Trials for the selection of our teams will be held from February 12 in Lahore in which players belonging to all the affiliated units of PBF will participate”, he said. He said after the selection of the teams players will undergo training to sharpen their skills and technique to put up good show in the competition.

He said PBF was taking measures for the development of the game by ensuring participation of the teams in international events, besides holding national level competitions at home.—APP