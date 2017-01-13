Pak team: Lost glory

Sana Samad

Turbat

Once again Pakistan team has failed to emerge victorious in Cricket against Australia. The Australian team clinched the series clean sweep with performing very well. It has been some years that our team was showing the best and only last year it ranked top in the Test. It is hard to understand what has gone wrong with the Greens.

The players like Misbah, Younus could not perform well and bowlers also failed to control the Australian batsman. It was Pakistan’s 12th continuous defeat since the last win in Australia 22 years ago. After losing the series the Coach should learn from the mistakes to perfect the team. It is not hard to bring back the lost glory; it just needs some time and hard work. We, the fans, wish that Pakistan team may perform better than before and become the top-ranked in Test during the year 2017.