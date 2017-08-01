Pak team to leave for Egypt for World team snooker championship

Lahore

A six-member Pakistan snooker party will leave for Egypt on Tuesday (tomorrow) to take part in the IBSF World 6 Red and team snooker championship, being played from August at Sahl Hashish.

“The team comprises top notch of Pakistan snooker and we are confident that all players will live up to the expectations,” said a spokesman for Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association while talking to APP, here on Monday.

The contingent comprises five players and one official, he said.

Following are the members of the team:-

Muhammad Sajjad, Player, 6 Red Team A, Asjad Iqbal, Player 6 Red, Team A, Babar Masih Player, 6 Red Team B, Muhammad Asif, Player, 6 Red Team B, and Muhammad Naseem Akhtar, Player 6 Red.

Nisar Ali Bhagat is the team manager.

To a question, he said the team is capable of achieving good results as all players are in good practice besides they put up fine performance in the domestic events at home.

“Players had ample training and practice at a camp which was established at Karachi and efforts were made to give final touches to their preparations by arranging mutual matches among the team members,” he said.—APP