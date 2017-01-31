Pak team lack talent: Razzaq

Islamabad

Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes only captaincy should not be blamed for defeat in the series against Australia saying Pakistan team lacks talent.

“No one should blame captaincy for the recent defeats. Captaincy would work only if you have a good talented team with good all-rounders and players with skills. Add to it the conditions in Australia are very hard and that’s why we could not perform well,” he said while speaking to gulf news.

Pakistan is in danger of failing to qualify directly to the World Cup in the United Kingdom unless they record some impressive victories in the coming days.

Razzaq said as a player who played for Pakistan it is very painful to see the present situation.

“Pakistan to reach such a stage of being not sure of qualifying for the World Cup is bad and if they do not get a direct qualification, the whole team will feel the pain. I only hope that in the coming days they win matches and not go through the process of having to play in the qualifying round.”

Responding to a question, he said Pakistan team lacked talent. “There aren’t player of the excellent caliber like in the past and the players are mentally weak,” he said adding in the past God had gifted Pakistan with many all-rounders which is lacking today.

Talking about the next Test captain after Misbah Ul Haq, Razzaq said it is a matter for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to decide but it is a good chance for Sarfraz Ahmad. “I feel if the captaincy is given to Sarfraz he might do a good job,” he said.—APP