Pak strongly protests to India’s violation of LOC

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The Foreign Office on Thursday summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner to Pakistan’s register protest over ceasefire violations at the Line of Control which resulted in the martyrdom of a 55-year-old civilian.

Director General of SA and SAARC, Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian DHC J P Singh to condemn an unprovoked firing incident by the Indian forces in Kotera Sector on August 29, which resulted in martyrdom of Muhammad Rashid, resident of Mithidara,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Despite calls for restraint, the occupied forces continue to indulge in ceasefire violations.

The incident came less than a week after three civilians, including a woman, were martyred and two others injured due to the unprovoked firing by Indian forces in Rawalakot sector.

The Indian forces have so far carried out over 700 ceasefire violations this year alongside the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) resulting in the martyrdom of as many as 29 civilians and caused injuries to 113 others, the communiqué read.