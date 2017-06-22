Pak, Sri Lanka stand by each other in testing times

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chairperson Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Wednesday, said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had stood by the side of each other in testing times. She also underscored the need to further enhance parliamentary cooperation by accelerating exchange of parliamentary delegations.

In a meeting with a four-member Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation led by former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa, she observed that Pakistan highly valued bilateral relations with Sri Lanka and desired to further expand the friendly ties in different spheres.

Leader of the delegation Rajapaksa appreciated Pakistan’s cooperation. He said that Sri Lanka wants to learn from parliamentary experience of Pakistan as Sri Lanka is also considering various constitutional reforms.