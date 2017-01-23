Pak sportsman qualifies ITK course in Germany

Lahore

Ex-Chief Trainer Pakistan Hockey Academies, Hockey player Junaid Chattha has passed the ITK Sports Management Course from University Leipzig, Germany.

In a telephonic conversation with APP from Germany on Sunday, he said it was a wonderful experience to attend a five-month long sports management training course in Germany, where he had an opportunity to meet and work with world’s top sports mentors and learn from their experiences.

To a query, Chattha said that such scholarships were a valuable gift for Pakistani sports community, adding that Germany has always patronized Pakistan sports and fully funded five-month course was an example.

He said ITK has been offering this course since 1961 and selected sportsmen from 146 counties were invited every year to enhance their sports management skills. He said the management course would definitely help him serve Pakistan sports.—APP