Pak seeks more Chinese investment in power sector

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

As China is investing in different power projects under multi billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor project (CPEC), Pakistan has called upon the Chinese friends to further expand and diversify its investment in the power sector of Pakistan by participating in the process of setting up transmission lines and local coal generation projects.

Talking to a Chinese delegation headed by Nur Bekri, Chairman, National Energy Administration (NEA) here on Tuesday, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that the completion of Sahiwal Coal-based Power Plant in record time will greatly help the government in resolving the power shortages from the country.’ We are happy that our pledge with the people of Pakistan to end power shortages is being honored’, PM added.

The Prime Minister stated that the exemplary relations between Pakistan and China are based on mutual respect and trust and that Pakistan wishes to explore all existing opportunities to further cement these relations. ‘Your visit will provide yet another opportunity to strengthen the existing warm and friendly relations between our two countries’, said the PM.

The Prime Minister said that both the countries are working for the prosperity of the people of the region through joint economic and development efforts. ‘Pakistan shares the Chinese vision of regional and global economic integration through strengthening connectivity, and that is the reason Pakistan is among the early partners in the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative’, emphasized the PM.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is fully committed to the timely and effective implementation of all projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a major and one of the most important components of the initiative. The Prime Minister extended his gratitude to the Chinese ministries and institutions for their support in making CPEC a reality and an example for the world to follow.

While acknowledging the support of National Energy Administration, the Prime Minister said that completion of the energy projects on fast track basis will help the Government of Pakistan in overcoming the energy crisis.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the present Government is committed to the efforts of improved regional connectivity and is extending its full cooperation for the early execution of the projects in the most effective manner. The PM felicitated the Chairman on being chosen for the conferment of Hilal-i-Pakistan award by the President Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his meritorious services in the energy sector of Pakistan. The award will be formally bestowed in the investiture ceremony to be held at Aiwa-e-Sadr.

Mr. Nur Bekri said that National Energy Administration of China is rigorously executing energy projects in Pakistan. Appreciating the development vision of the present government in Pakistan, the Chairman said that National Energy Administration, China is committed to complete the on-going energy projects in Pakistan within stipulated time lines.

Meanwhile, talking to the Chinese delegation, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif said North Indus Cascade feasibilities is major leap towards tapping indigenous hydel resources.

The Minster said that it is a big achievement which will not only cater for electricity requirements of the country but also provide life line to the CPEC in the long run.

While underscoring the importance of tapping hydel potential of Pakistan, he said the Chinese expertise in the development of hydel projects can be best utilized by developing mega hydel projects on Indus River. The Minister said that exemplary close contact between the Ministry of Water and Power and NEA are paying its dividends in the shape of development of energy projects with smooth and reasonable pace.

He said that the relations between Pakistan and China have reached to new dimensions. He specially appreciated the close cooperation in the field of energy between the two countries. Nur Bekri thanked the Pakistan side for according warm welcome to his delegation. He termed the two countries best neighbors, best friends and best brothers.

He termed the meeting on Diamer Basha Dam as successful and expressed the hope that the process will continue and both countries will further share their relevant data to proceed further in the case.