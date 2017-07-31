Pak scholarship attracts thousands of Afghan students

Islamabad

Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan has started a four-day process of examination for scholarship in its Kabul based headquarter and its diplomatic missions in other Afghan cities, drawing attention of around 8,000 students to join to test, a private local news agency reported, says a message received here from Kabul. Quoting Akhtar Munir, the press attaché of the embassy, the agency reported that the test with some 8,000 Afghan online applicants would be overseen by a delegation of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Mohammad Abid, a student who took part in the test, thanked Pakistani government for providing higher education opportunities for Afghan students. He said the test was conducted in transparent manner but he complained the paper was difficult. Wasim Hashmi, an advisor to Human Resource Development at Education Commission of the host country, said that Pakistan had approved master and doctorate scholarships for Afghan students for the first time, in addition to bachelor scholarships.

The scholarship includes medicine, engineering, law, economics, pharmacy, computer science and other disciplines, as well as tuition fee, health expenditures, hostel fee and food charges.—NNI