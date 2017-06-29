Pak-Saudi relations

No words are strong enough to describe the warmest brotherly relations based on mutual respect and love between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Relations between the two countries are no doubt cited as most ideal ties around the world. Saudi Arabia has always stood with and supported Pakistan in every difficult time be it a natural calamity, foreign aggression or any other problem of grave nature. Pakistanis look towards Saudi Arabia when they are faced with some big problem and Saudi help and assistance come within no time.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and the latest situation in South Asia and the Middle East were discussed when President Mamnoon Hussain called on Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud in Jeddah prior to his return home after performing Umrah quite commendably at his own expenses.

President Mamnoon Hussain’s meeting with the Saudi King took days place days after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had held talks with King Salman during his one-day trip to the Saudi kingdom regarding the prevailing crisis in the Middle East.

Needless to say, though Saudi Arabia and Pakistan enjoy most warm brotherly relations of mutual love, respect and reverence for each other, still there is always room for further cementing and strengthening of these relations through increased cooperation and assistance in different fields. Exchange of views frequently between the Saudi Monarch and Pakistani Prime Minister certainly augurs well not only for the brotherly two countries but also for Muslim Ummah on the whole.

DANIYAL A NAJMEE

Lahore

Related