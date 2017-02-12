Pak-Russia relations

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

A lot has changed in relations between Pakistan & Russia over the last decade. We have seen highs & lows of cooperation, assistance and cordiality on the one hand and cold, strained relations on the other. According to the historians the communist regime of Soviet Union never liked the idea of partition of India. At the inception of the State of Pakistan Communist Soviet leader Josef Stalin did not even bother to send congratulatory message to Mr.M A Jinnah. Perhaps it did not like the Islamic ideology of the new State.

But later in 1949 when the Indian Prime Minister visited US, Soviet leadership extended invitation to PM of Pakistan Liaquat Ali khan to visit Soviet Union. Khan instead accepted American invitation and visited US. This was rather a gamble that he took which annoyed Soviets. Despite good efforts of Pakistan Foreign Minister Zafar Ali Khan and his contacts with the Soviet Foreign Minister Anderi Goromyko the ice did not melt and relation remained soured. Ideological differences between the two countries forced them to remain distanced from each other.

The relations were further strained due to attempted military coup against the democratic government by Maj Gen Akbar Khan, Faiz Ahmad Faiz & others. The case is known as (Rawalpindi Conspiracy case). In 1954-55 Pakistan became the member of CENTO & SEATO defence pacts with America. These pacts were made against Communist regimes.

This move further annoyed Soviets & increased its animosity against Pakistan. Few protests were held against the defence pacts by the Communist Party of Pakistan in Eastern part of the country. In 1956 Prime Minister Hussain Shaheed Surhwarady initiated the resumption of Pak Soviet relations at a different level. Films of Soviet Union were exhibited in Pakistani Cinema houses.

Soviet Cultural delegation visited Pakistan and in exchange Pakistani delegation visited Moscow to study the agricultural& industrial developments of Soviet Union. In 1968 Prime Minister Alexi Kosygin visited Pakistan and entered into many agreements to build Steel Mill, Nuclear Power Plants and other developmental projects. It was great improvement in the relations, which went a long way. Kashmir dispute was raised in talks but no progress was made.

During PPP rule relations further improved in the right direction. Greater progress was made. In 1971 Soviet Union & Pakistan signed the agreement for the construction of Pakistan Steel Mills the largest Steel Mills in the Asian Region. In 1973 Prime Minister Z.A Bhutto laid the foundation Stone of the Steel Mills. Now PSM is in Red and being privatised to make it viable. We are good at ruining our institutions & selling national assets. Corruption must be eradicated before we lose our identity as a nation.

During 1980s Soviets supported Afghanistan on Durand Line issue. In 1979 Soviet troops invaded Afghanistan. Pakistan along with America and Allies supported Mujahdeens in the Afghan Resistance. On the one hand Pakistan & Soviet Union locked horn in Afghanistan ad their relations became extremely strained. And on the other hand Soviets gave financial & technical support for Guddu thermal power station & also offered to build a Nuclear Power Plant.