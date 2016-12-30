Pak-Russia defence ties likely to grow, says CG

Salahuddin Haider

AT his annual review of bilateral relations between his country and Pakistan, the Russian consul general Oleg Avedeev, felt happy that it has been growing in different fields, and since military-to-military contacts have already been on, defence ties are also expected to grow.

Oleg and his second in command Andre Federov, ever since their posting in Karachi, have been engaged ceaselessly to help achieve a goal that has tremendous potential, and has already grown reasonably, holding promise for the future.

Agreeing that President Putin of Russian Federation, along with the Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping shot down an Indian attempt at the recent BRICS conference in Delhi to declare Pakistan a terrorist State, and the visit to Pakistan of the Russian Defence minister, plus the two joint Naval exercises to combat drug menace, was the beginning of promising era, he also said that his country had supplied MI-35 Helicopters to Pakistan. All these developments were significant. Tactical ground exercises of Russian and Pakistani troops in Northern areas of Pakistan, was yet another significant development.

The servicemen of the two countries shared their experiences in fighting underground groups, while jointly performing various tasks in the mountainous areas, said Oleg with a sense of pride. Russia had also participated in the defence exhibition, called “IDEAS-2016” in Karachi.

The holding of a tripartite conference of Russia, Pakistan and China on Afghanistan, was another remarkable development for peace in the region and for the benefit of Pakistan and Afghanistan, both of who required peace for their development and growth. Afghanistan will be invited to next such conference, he said.

He corrected a questioner at his press conference Wednesday evening that the visit to Pakistan of President Putin has only been postponed and not cancelled .

He welcomed suggestions that Pakistan prime minister must visit Moscow at his earliest. Top-level political contacts had always been productive, but some spadework should be done to help such a visit being meaningful, like signing of agreements.

Such practices are normal internationally, but he looked confident that bilateral ties will strengthen with the passage of time.

Describing his press talk as “sharing of thoughts” on dynamics of bilateral relationship with Pakistani people, Oleg remarked that “it makes me really happy to say that the year now closing was “quite favourable” for increasing, intensifying, and expanding the scope of these ties.

He added that some of the bilateral exchanges had taken place in Karachi, which made these Karachi-centric. The year was productive on many counts. Political level consultations took place this month in Islamabad on regional affairs, climaxing with the tripartite Moscow conference of China, Pakistan and Russia on Afghanistan.

Political dialogue between Moscow and Islamabad on various global and regional issues have now become a regular item on the annual bilateral agenda, which is reflective of mutual interest in bringing stability into regional and international scenes.

Asked whether Russia had received any request for submarines etc, he said, these things were discussed with the embassy in Islamabad, therefore he could only talk of what he knows for certain. In economic field, he emphasized the importance of businessmen delegation visit to his country under the leadership of S.M. Chairman of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), and the expected visit of Russian businessmen from St. Petersburg, the second biggest city in Russian Federation.

A Russian businessmen team had visited Karachi in May this year, headed by the Chairman of the Russia-Pakistan Business Council, affiliated to the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It had representatives of such major companies as Tractor Plants and Gas Turbines. The talks were fruitful. Organising a single-country exhibition Of Russian products in Karachi was also mooted during their deliberations here, said the consul general.

Both the countries, he said, were marching steadily towards closer and mutually beneficial cooperation on many fronts, which augured well for the future of the region and the world, he emphasized.He felt happy that Russia has been building a 700-mile long gas pipeline from Karachi to Lahore at a cost of 2.5 billion US dollars.

On Russian entry into the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC), he wanted it to be successful, but he said that Russian participation in that huge project would depend on time. He said his country had shown interest in buying the Pakistan Steel, and since it was based on Russian technology, Russia could help raise its production capacity to 3 million tons from present capacity of 1.1 million tons. He said the issue had to be decided by the Privatisation Commision.