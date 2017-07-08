Pak reaffirms commitment to successful implementation of CPEC

Beijing

Pakistan will continue to work with China for greater prosperity of the region and to meet common challenges through enhanced connectivity, Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid said on Friday.

Speaking at the 23rd Lanzhou Trade Fair in China’s Gansu province, he said Pakistan is fully committed to successful implementation of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is the flagship project of One Belt and One Road initiative.

Terming Pakistan and China all weather strategic cooperative partners, he said Pakistan supports President Xi Jinping’s vision of Belt and Road which is a model of inter-regional and intra-regional integration and connectivity based on the concept of mutual prosperity, respect and win-win cooperation entailing massive economic dividends.

The ambassador said Pakistan believes in cooperative and collective approaches to peace, stability and development.

“Pakistan became full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the 17th Meeting of the Heads of State Council of SCO in Astana, Kazakhstan to pursue these goals through regional cooperation,” he added.

He said Gansu and Punjab enjoy sister-province relationship and both should build a cooperative partnership based on complementary in various areas such as agriculture, information technology, renewable energy and mineral resources.

Earlier, Ambassador Masood Khalid attended the ambassadors’ retreat of SCO in Gansu Province. The SCO ambassadors led by Secretary General, Rashid Alimov also attended the 23rd Lanzhou Trade Fair and the Silk Road Cooperation and Development Summit. They also called on the party secretary and governor of the province.—APP