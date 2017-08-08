Pak reaffirms commitment to nuclear disarmament

Rejects Treaty on Prohibition of N weapons

Islamabad

Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to nuclear disarmament in a manner that promotes peace, security and stability at regional and global levels.

In a statement on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons Treaty, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said Pakistan is committed to the goal of nuclear weapons free world through the conclusion of a universal, verifiable and non-discriminatory, comprehensive convention on nuclear weapons. The Geneva-based Conference on Disarmament (CD), the world’s single multilateral disarmament negotiating body, remains the most ideal forum for concluding such a convention.

The United Nations General Assembly, at its first special session devoted to nuclear disarmament in 1978, had agreed by consensus that in the adoption of disarmament measures, the right of each State to security should be kept in mind, and at each stage of the disarmament process the objective would be undiminished security for all States at the lowest possible level of armaments and military forces.

He said Pakistan believes that this cardinal objective can only be achieved as a cooperative and universally agreed undertaking, through a consensus-based process involving all the relevant stakeholders, which results in equal and undiminished, if not increased security for all States. It is indispensable for any initiative on nuclear disarmament to take into account the vital security considerations of each and every State.—INP