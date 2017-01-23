Pak-Qatar Takaful offers coverage to ‘Lootlo.pk’ consumers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ‘GoLootlo Wallet’ to offer fabulous discounts & exclusive deals to the consumers. Pakistan’s premier banking institution Bank Alfalah has entered into partnership with Lootlo.pk – a prominent e-commerce website – for issuance of Pakistan’s first ever discount debit card ‘Go Lootlo Wallet’. According to this MOU, Pak-Qatar Takaful will be providing ‘Free’ accidental-coverage and financial-security to the membership card holders of ‘GoLootlo Wallet’.

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful will be providing complimentary Takaful protection to the card-holders of GoLootlo Wallet, which includes great financial security and advantages, like: 200,000 Rupees worth of ‘Accidental Death Benefit’ (ADB), besides an ‘Accidental Disability Benefit’ of up to PKR 200,000, while also promising an ‘Accidental Medical Expense’ (MedEx) of up to PKR 30,000.

GoLootlo Wallet is an innovative venture which offers fabulous discounts and exclusive deals through a valuable membership card, given to the consumers. The same discount card can be used ‘online’ or off-line, to enjoy shopping-discounts and bargain deals. A large number of leading brands and high-quality products are showcased at attractive prices on ‘Lootlo.pk’. A new kind of co-branded card will also be launched soon, powered by ‘UnionPay’ (Payment gateway provider). The debit card will combine the offerings of multiple banks and secured payment channels through prestigious financial institutions. The holders of these co-branded cards will also get the same great discounts and convenient shopping experiences.

The Chief Executive Officer of PQFTL – Mr. Nasir Ali Syed stated that: “As E-Commerce is becoming increasingly popular, consumers are seeking more convenient and secured shopping experiences. PQFTL is the first Takaful company in Pakistan to provide ‘Free’ financial protection and complimentary Takaful services to these emerging consumer segments.