Pak, Qatar agree to enhance bilateral trade

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan and Qatar emphasized on the need to enhance the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Qatar to correspond to the true potential of the two countries.

This was expressed during the 4th session of the Joint Ministerial Commission between Pakistan and Qatar held recently in Islamabad. The Qatari delegation was headed by Dr. Muhammad Bin Saleh Alsada, Minister of Energy and Industry. Dr. Muhammad was accompanied by officials representing number of Qatar Ministries, Organizations and Companies.

The Pakistani side was headed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of Oil and Natural Resources. During the meeting both sides discussed the bilateral cooperation in different fields such as energy, investment, labor, trade, banks, financial institutions, industry, education and science & technology. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi welcomed the Qatari delegation and thanked the Qatari Government for the success of signing the agreement related to the import of LNG.

He added that Pakistan has embarked upon a major reform program that aims at fiscal stabilization, mobilizing domestic resources and restructuring the power sector which makes Pakistan an attractive destination for investors from Qatar.

The head of the Qatari delegation Dr. Muhammad Bin Saleh Alsada thanked the Pakistani side for the warm welcome and the hospitality extended to his delegation and highlighted the longstanding relations between Qatar and Pakistan, characterized by a spirit of brotherhood and solidarity. He emphasized on the need to expand the economic ties between the two countries and assured that the visit of Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to Pakistan during March last year pushed forward the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.