Pak products can be promoted through China Eurasia expo

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister Industries Commerce & Trade Sheikh Alla-u-din said on Monday that Pakistan could promote its products all over the world through China Eurasia Expo being held in China’s ancient city of Urumqi next month.

Chairing a meeting at Punjab Board of Investment Trade (PBIT) office, the minister said China Urumqi Foreign Economic Relations and Trade Fair was a trading platform linking China with southern, central and western Asian countries. Sheikh Alla-u-din said Punjab Chief Minister also constituted a committee to ensure participating in Urumqi fair exhibition.

He added that China Eurasia Expo was a 5-day event being held from August 24 at China Xinjiang International Exhibition Center in Urumqi, China. This event would showcase products like Jewellery and jade articles, machinery and equipments, small machines, packaging machines, textile processing, food processing and hardware tools, engineering machinery and vehicles, agriculture machinery and equipments, textile and garments, agriculture products and food and much more, he mentioned.

The five-day fair, he said, would attract more than 4000 business people from countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and China. “The fair will also contribute to further economic cooperation between central and western Asian nations,” he maintained. The minister said the fair had increasingly been influential in the world and had become a bridge linking China with the rest of the world, especially Central, West and South Asia as well as a major window open to the West in economic trade, and had boosted regional economic cooperation and development.

It can be said to have witnessed the constant development of China’s opening up to the West, and made Xinjiang a business logistics center linking Asia and Europe, and had reproduced the spectacular view of merchant gathering in Urumqi, known as a famous ancient city on the Silk Road.