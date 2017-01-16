Pak poised to enter ‘hot zone’ of high economic activity

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Citing improving economic growth, better law and order situation and easing energy crisis, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nestl‚ Pakistan sees Pakistan poised to enter in the hot zone of high economic activity, potentially moving to post double- digit growth.

“With increasing per capita income, gradual improvement in economic growth, better law and order situation, easing energy crisis, political stability, exponential gains in equity market, massive infrastructural development under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other favourable indicators, we are hopeful of entering the hot zone, which tends to open new vistas of robust growth for food and other industries,” said Bruno Olierhoek, the local head of the global food giant in an exclusive talk with daily The News where the report originally published.

Having over Rs 100 billion of turnover, Nestl‚ Pakistan is one of the leading companies operating in Pakistan and performance of food giant has frequently been referred as a success story at various forums.