Pak has played role more than any country in war on terror: Dastagir

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir cleared on Wednesday that Pakistan had played its role more than any other country in eliminating terrorism. Speaking in the Senate in response to the US president’s statement, the federal minister said that no country had suffered as much as Pakistan in the war against terror. Terming the Trump’s statement as disappointing, Dastagir said that the US president, who dramatically criticised Pakistan during a much anticipated national address on Monday, had ignored the unmatched sacrifices Islamabad had rendered against terrorism. He asked the US president to extend support to Pakistan in eliminating terrorism instead of talking about the ‘save heavens in Islamabad’. Reacting on US policy on Afghanistan, Raza Rabbani berates Trump, and warned US face Vietnam and Cambodia like situation over any misadventure that it would against Pakistan. The Chairman asked the Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan is foreign minister going to United States? If yes then he should postpone his visit as it will give good message to United States. This is my personal view not the house he said. The chairman made these remarks when the house was discussing a motion response of government on the US presidents’ new strategy for South Asia and Afghanistan and remarks about Pakistan.

