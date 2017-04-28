Pak pavilion at Hannover Messe attracts large number of buyers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan pavilion at Hannover Messe, the world’s largest trade exhibition of engineering goods being held at Hannover, Germany from April 24 to 28, 2017 has been attracting the large number of buyers.

Engineering Development Board (EDB) has set-up a Pakistan pavilion with leading engineering sector companies of Pakistan at the exhibition. The trade fair which will continue from April 24 to 28, was inaugurated jointly by the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo. Poland is the partner country for this edition of the trade fair.

Pakistan Pavilion at the fair attracted considerable interest from the buyers. A sizeable number of Pakistan auto parts manufacturers and other engineering sector companies are showcasing their products in Pakistan pavilion. Around 200,000 buyers from across the globe visit the fair where more than 5000 international manufacturers are exhibiting their products.

Engineering sector has been identified as one of the priority sectors in Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2015-18. While engineering products constitute 34 percent of global trade, the share of engineering sector in Pakistan’s exports has remained stagnant at 1% for the last two decades. Being a highly value added and innovation-based sector, it is considered to be the future of Pakistan’s exports as it has the potential to break the export stagnation.