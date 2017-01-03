Pak-Palestine direct private sector interaction can enhance trade

Islamabad

Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali Tuesday said direct interaction between the private sectors of Palestine and Pakistan could help in exploring ways and means for enhancing bilateral trade. Talking to a delegation of business community here, the Ambassador said, many Palestinian products including marble and stones, food items, agro products, industrial goods, handicrafts, technology and communications, leather goods, construction, tourism related products could find good market in Pakistan.

The ambassador opined direct interaction between the private sectors of both countries could help in exploring ways and means for enhancing bilateral trade.

He said though it was difficult for Pakistani businessmen to do direct trade with Palestine due to Israeli factor, however, they could export to Palestine through Jordon, Egypt and Turkey which were facilitating it in trading activities.—Agencies