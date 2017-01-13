Pak, Oman to start ferry service

PM gives go ahead

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

The proposal to start a ferry service between Karachi, Gwadar and Oman’s capital Muscat has been under consideration between the two sides for some time and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during a meeting with Oman State Council President Dr yahya Mahfoodh Salim Al Manthri here on Thursday welcomed the proposal saying it will start a new chapter of friendship between the two countries.

It will provide an affordable alternative source of transportation for a large number of people, who travel on these routes on a regular basis, Nawaz Sharif said.

“Pakistan and Oman are natural allies due to geographical proximity and the leadership, government and people of Pakistan hold Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al-Said and the brotherly people of Oman in high esteem,” said Nawaz Sharif.

The PM said Pakistan was grateful to Oman for its support in connection with a free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council.

On people-to-people contacts, the prime minister expressed satisfaction that Oman was hosting a sizeable Pakistani diaspora working in various sectors.

Pakistan could further provide both unskilled and highly professional manpower in various fields including medicine, engineering, information technology, accountancy, education and technical, he added.

Both countries could benefit immensely through mutual exchange of experts in the field of education, and science and technology, said the prime minister.

He invited investment by Oman in energy-related projects, infrastructure development and consumer-based industry.

The Omani delegation headed by Al-Manthri comprised Education and Research Committee member Sheikh Hamed Mohammed Abdallah Bahwan Al Mukhaini, Culture, Media and Tourism Committee member Mohamed Ahmed Ali Al Rawas, Economic Committee member Dr Ahmed Sulaiman Saleh Al-Maimani, Social Committee Deputy Chairman Wafa Salim Ali Al Harrasi and Social Committee member Dr Aisha Ahmed Yousuf Al Washahi.

Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani and Senator Taj Haider were also present at the meeting.