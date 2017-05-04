Pak offers conducive environment for foreign investment

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former chairman of Travel Agents Association Pakistan (TAAP) and managing director of Polani’s Group, Muhammad Yahya Polani, said that the over-all improvement in the law and order situation in Pakistan had created a conducive environment for foreign investment and business in the country. He was talking to a high-level delegation from the Chinese national airline, Air China, headed by its general-manager Andy Hao at a luncheon meeting at his office.

Polani also remarked that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project had set Pakistan the course of progress and prosperity.

“The CPEC project will give a great revolutionary impetus to tourism and aviation industry in Pakistan, thereby bringing socio-economic development in the country,” he said.

The former TAAP chief urged Air China to increase its flight operations from the current four flights per week to one flight per day.

“The330-seat airbus has a breakup of 28 business class and 280 economy class seats, and a flight operation on a daily basis will of course enable more passengers, especially businessmen, to travel to and back from China more conveniently at affordable fare,” he explained.

Welcoming the proposal, the Air China delegation leader assured Mr. Polani of every cooperation on behalf of the airline. “We are already considering to raise the number of our flights to Pakistan and will soon announce a daily flight schedule,” he said.

Polani also urged the business community in Pakistan to make the most of the wonderful opportunity of trade with China, as the two countries have signed a number of Mous in various areas of mutual interest.