Pak offers best opportunities to foreign investors

Pak-Belarus to sign trade agreements, MoUs

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan and Belarus are expectedly to sign a number of business agreements and memorandums of understanding in the ongoing visit of Belarusian Minister for Industry Vitaly Vovk.

These agreements and MoUs will not only strengthen and enhance the bilateral ties between the two countries but will also provide innumerable business and investment opportunities to the business communities of both countries.

In this regard, he met with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rais Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi on Friday and informed him about proposed important business agreements and MoUs which were expected to be signed between Pakistan and Belarus. He observed that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belarus had progressed rapidly over the last two years and would grow further with time.

On this occasion, Rais Ghulam Murtaza Khan welcomed the delegation and stated that this visit is reflective of the increasing ties between Pakistan and Belarus and will certainly provide impetus to further expand bilateral relations in various sectors especially economic, trade & commerce, investment and other areas of mutual interest.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production appraised Mr. Vitaly Vovk Minister of Industry of Belarus about the arrival business delegation from Belarus in Pakistan to explore mutual beneficial business opportunities through business to business deals with Pakistani counterparts. The two countries have immense potential for economic and commercial relations and the current trade volume could be substantially enhanced, added the Minister.

The Minister further said that Pakistan offers excellent opportunities for foreign investors especially as a result of CPEC. Belarusian investors can make use of the incentives provided by the Government of Pakistan and can get benefited from the Special Economic Zones.