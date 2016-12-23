Pak not to use trade as payback against India

Trade from Wagah restricted to only 138 items: Khurram

Zahid chaudhary

Islamabad

Whilst Pakistan’s armed forces are giving befitting and tit-for-tat response to the Indian aggression on the line of control, the government does not consider using trade as a retaliatory measure against India as effective.

This was the gist of the speech made by Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir while responding to a call attention notice in the Senate on Friday.

He admitted that there are demands from different quarters for stopping trade with India in response to its aggression on the line of control. He maintained that our armed forces are strongly and promptly responding to the Indian fire. However, he was of the view that any kind of restrictions on trade will have minimal effect on the Indian economy.

He said our major imports from India include raw material, therefore, restrictions will be detrimental for the interest of our industries. Use of trade as a retaliatory measure will not be effective at this point in time. Trade from Wagah border is already restricted and only 138 items can be imported from India.

In case of any Indian restrictions, the Minister said we are fully prepared to cope with any kind of situation arising from the Indian action.

Earlier during the question hour, the commerce minister informed the upper house that Pakistan has extended Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to all member countries of the World Trade Organization except India and Israel.

Any country which becomes member of the WTO automatically gets the status of MFN, he said adding Afghanistan last year became member of the WTO and Pakistan fully supported its bid.

The minister said India has put in place many non-tariff barriers for trade with Pakistan despite granting it the MFN status.

He said Pakistan is paying attention towards the improvement of trade relations with the African countries. Efforts have been stepped to ensure better marketing of Pakistani products in the African markets through trade fairs.

Minister of State for Information Technology Anusha Rehman told the House that various projects have been initiated for spreading the telecom revolution to all corners of the country.

She said under the Universal Service Fund 50 computer labs have been set up at women empower centres to provide IT training to girls of under-developed areas.

She said another hundred computer labs will also be set up to provide ICT training to girls. Anusha Rehman said that similarly, national information and technology internship programme is being executed in different parts of the country under which the graduates are placed in different IT companies.

Clarifying on the transfer of five regulatory authorities to the ministries, the Minister for Law Zahid Hamid told the House that the transfer has been made in accordance with rules and regulations.

He said that this has not curtailed the administrative and financial powers of these institutions; the independence and autonomy of these regulatory authorities remains intact.