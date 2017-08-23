Pak mulls response to new US policy

No one invested more in war on terror than Islamabad: Asif

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was held here on Tuesday where federal ministers mulled over the United States’ drastic shift of strategy for the region.

The foreign ministry is expected to issue a response to the US President Donald Trump’s new Pak-Afghan policy.

The attendees of the meeting were also given a detailed briefing by the foreign minister.

The meeting had a nine-point agenda, including expansion of the tax net and the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan International Airlines.

The cabinet approved the recommendation to increase the total number of commissioners in the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan from five to seven.

Meanwhile, talking to a private TV cannel, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, in his first response to President Donald Trump’s new US policy on South Asia and Afghanistan, said on Tuesday, “No one has invested more in the war against terrorism than Pakistan.

The Minister said Trump has failed to acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices. “Our contributions and sacrifices as an ally have not been acknowledged as they deserved to have been acknowledged,” the foreign minister said.

Asif further said that Pakistan’s contributions have been disregarded and disrespected by the US president, while the role of India was hailed, which is involved in state-sponsored terrorism.

“We held a cabinet meeting today and the contents of the speech were discussed,” said Asif.

“We have decided to give an interim response. A comprehensive response will come after a meeting of the National Security Committee on Thursday,” he said

The National Security Committee meeting is scheduled to take place at 11am on Thursday.

The foreign minister said the issue will also be included in the agenda of the federal cabinet.

The threat of Taliban in Afghanistan is on the rise, Asif said. “We are willing to send Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan.”

“Our commitment towards war against terrorism is unmatched. We have more experience in eliminating terrorism than any other country,” he claimed.

The foreign minister, while praising the role of the armed forces said, “Pakistan’s Army contributions in the battle against terrorists are unparalleled.”

“We have fought the war using our own resources. We have sent the Afghan refugees back with our own money.”