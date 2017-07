Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Allama Habib Ullah Shaheen Fatehabadi, a renowned Pakistan Movement worker and former Chairman Press Club Hafizabad died here at the age of 90. According to his sons, he received serious shocks fell unconscious when he heard the verdict of Supreme Court disqualifying Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif yesterday. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital last night due to low blood pressure but he died at 2:00 am today.