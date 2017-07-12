Pak Mango festival enthrals French dignitaries in Paris

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A large variety of Mango dishes creatively prepared and artistically presented by the renowned French two Michelin Star Chef Sylvester Wahid enthralled the French dignitaries and notables at the first of its kind Pakistan Mango Festival held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris on Monday, says a press release received here today from Paris.

Chef Wahid, with his team of cooks and other staff, prepared a special and a fine dine class mango based menu of starters, main course dishes and desserts. Guests comprising local politicians, diplomats, businessmen, fruit exporters and media representatives enjoyed famous varieties of Pakistani mangoes especially flown in from Pakistan for the event.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque while talking to the guests said that Pakistan produces over 200 varieties of high quality mangoes which are known for their sweet taste, aroma and texture. He said that although the Pakistani Mango affectionately called as the King of Fruit is exported to many countries of the world, yet it is relatively little known in France.

He said with this festival and other such promotional events planned by the Embassy of Pakistan, we aim to introduce Pakistani mangoes to the French public.

Chef Sylvester Wahid, who originally hails from the city of Kohat in Pakistan, also gave a live demonstration of cooking mango based dishes and shared his excusive recipes with the guests. The mango festival was jointly organized by the Embassy of Pakistan to France and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).