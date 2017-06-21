Pak lifts Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket team which was slated last among the eight teams participating in the Champion’s Trophy. It came on top from nowhere. After the first defeat at the hands of the arch rival India it bounced back and defeated strong teams like South Africa, Sri Lanka and England in a row.

The team jelled together and defeated all the opponents in all the departments of the game. They bowled well, took all the catches and saved runs. They toppled the strong batting order of all the four opponents. The bowlers stepped up on the gas and took wickets at regular intervals. They reduced their batting strength ad thus paved the way to win in the matches.

Although India was considered favourite in the final, but Pakistan proved to be hard nut to crack. The credit of this convincing win goes to the Captain as well as to the team. First Pakistan built a strong foundation for a big score of 339/4.

Indian batting faltered in response. Muhammad Aamir the wrecker in chief quickly removed Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shekar Dhawan early. Then Shadab and Hassan Ali did the rest of the damage. Except for Pandya no other Indian batsman could put up resistance to Pakistan’s fine bowling attack. In the end India suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Pakistan team. Pakistan won by 180 runs and lifted the Champion’s Trophy.

Good job and congratulation to team Pakistan.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

