Pak laws do not apply on Hassan, Hussain, JIT must be formed for IK

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s special Secretary Asif Kirmani on Friday said that Pakistani laws do not apply on Hassan and Hussain Nawaz and they could have taken exemption if they wanted so.

Addressing the media outside the Federal Judicial Academy, Asif Kirmani hit out at the premier’s opponents.

Accompanying Hassan, Kirmani had lashed out at the ‘character assassination’ of the prime minister’s family. He said Nawaz Sharif wants the inquiry to be completed so the truth can come out, adding that “we are cooperating with the JIT and will continue to do so.”

Kirmani claimed the Sharif family was rigorously investigated during the regime of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf but no wrongdoing was proved.

He also called for making a JIT against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan. He said it is time that Imran must present himself for accountability. He said the PTI leader has failed to prove money trail of his Bani Gala residence.

He said Imran Khan levels allegations but do not appear before courts himself. He said Imran wants to get verdicts according to his dictation. He said the government has given NAB powers to the JIT.

Continuing the verbal assault on PTI, state minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the PTI has started a judicial war against the government, adding that political quarrels should be held on political grounds.—INP