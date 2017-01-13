Pak, Kyrgyz JMC on trade, energy concludes

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) session Thursday concluded and decided to further enhance cooperation in various fields of economy particularly trade and energy. The two-day third session of the JMC was jointly chaired by Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif and Minister of Economy of the Krgyzstan, Arzybek Orozbekovich.

Both the ministers, signed Protocol of the Session at conclusion of the JMC session. Both the sides decided to take measures for developing better interaction between trade promotion organizations of both the countries and develop trade linkages, including activation of Joint Business Council.

It was agreed that a Joint Working Group on Industry would be established and hold its first session soon with mutual consent, while for textile manufactures the JMC decided that a joint Krygyzstan-Pakistan venture would be launched.

Kyrgyz representatives showed keen interest to explore the potential of export of Pakistani goods to Kyrgyzstan especially in the surgical, textile (leather), sports and cutlery sectors. The possibility of procurement of Kyrgyz ammunition for fire-arms by armed forces of Pakistan from Kyrgyz producers was also explored during the session.

Both the sides noted with satisfaction the progress achieved so far in realization of regional connectivity project CASA-1000 and expressed resolve to initiate the physical work on the project as early as possible to achieve the desired energy requirements by the summer 2020. The JMC agreed to enhance the work under the Quadrilateral Agreement for Traffic in Transit signed among Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, China and Kazakhstan.

Pakistan also offered fully funded short-term trainings in banking sector under Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme (PTAP) and sought nominations from the Kyrgyzsan by April Both sides expressed interest in exchange of sports persons.