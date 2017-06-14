Pak, Kuwait, Turkey to help resolve Qatar-Arab conflict

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Ulemas, Mashaykh and religious scholars of different religious sects addressing at ‘Unity of Ummah’ seminar that held here on Tuesday in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council stated that leadership of Pakistan, Kuwait and Turkey will have to play key and vital role to resolve Qatar-Arab ongoing rift.

The seminar also welcomed visit of PM Nawaz Sharif and Army Chief to Saudi Arabia stating that conspiracies are being harbored to create divisions within Muslim Ummah on sectarian grounds.

While denouncing terrorists’ attacks in Saudi Arabia and Tehran, the participants of Unity of Ummah seminar urged on world leadership to stay away from sponsoring terrorists organizations in any capacity.

Addressing the seminar, leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council including Maulana Ayub Safdar, Maulana Abdul Kareem Nadeem, Maulana Tahir Aqeel, Maulana Abdul Hameed Watto, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Islam ud Din Qasim stated that ‘ Unity of Ummah Week’ is being observed in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council to make an end to sectarian violence from the country as enemies of Islam are hatching nefarious designs to create divisions in Muslim world on sectarian grounds.

Innocent people are being targeted in terrorists activities to defame Muslims and Islam all over the world. To ensure peace in world, peace-loving elements should have to get united to defeat extremists and terrorists organizations. Pakistan Ulema Council is committed and united for the cause of unity of Ummah and to annihilate menace of sectarian violence, extremism and terrorism from Muslim world.