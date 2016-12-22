Pak-Korea capacity building centre for agriculture inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Punjab Agricultural Minister Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Bhabha has said that agriculture is the backbone of economy and Punjab government has taken a number of steps for the development of the agriculture sector and welfare & prosperity of the farmers.

He stated this while addressing at the inaugural ceremony of the Pak-Korea Capacity Building Center for Agricultural and Livestock at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Ambassador of the Republic of Korean, Suh Dong gu, Parliamentary Secretary Ch. Sarfraz Afzal, MPA Malik Iftikhar, MPA Raja Muhammad Hanif, MPA Zaib-un-Nisa, MPA Tehseen Fawad, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, Deans, Directors and faculty members were also present.

Minister said that the present government under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Shareef and Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Shareef is making all efforts for strengthening the agriculture sector and Kissan package is not only a revolutionary step taken by the government but will also be helpful for achieving the self reliance in the agriculture production and alleviating poverty. He stressed the need to improve agriculture production system on scientific lines to enhance sustainable food production and said that there is dire need to encourage farmers on the use of modern agricultural tools to get maximum production to meet present and future food demand of the country. Minister also appreciated the efforts and developments being made by the University for socio-economic Uplift of the forming community with special emphasis on rain-fed agriculture in the country.

The Ambassador of Korean Dr. Suh Dong gu, while addressing said that the province of Punjab plays a vital role in not only agriculture and livestock sectors but also in socioeconomic development of the country. He appreciated the efforts of PMAS-AAUR and said that the University is playing a prominent role in up-lifting the deprived communities in the dry land regions through education, research and technology development.