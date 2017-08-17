Pak ‘key partner’ in region: US Gen

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Commanding General of United States Army Central Command, Lieutenant General Michael Garrett, wishes to continue the US “key partnership in the region” with Pakistan after his first-ever visit to Pakistan, the US Embassy said on Wednesday.

US Army Central Command, a military formation of the United States Army first created during World War I, now maintains a presence in Middle East, Central Asia and Africa, where it conducts joint and coalition exercises.

The US Army Central Command engages with Pakistan’s military through military-to-military information exchanges, regional symposia, and multilateral and bilateral exercises.

“These events allow both countries to build relationships necessary to advance counter-terrorism efforts in the region,” the US Embassy said.

While in Islamabad for his three-day visit, Lt Gen Garrett visited the National Counter Terrorism Training Centre in Pabbi. While at the centre, he was briefed about Pakistan’s efforts to train soldiers to combat terrorist groups.

Lt Gen Garrett discussed operations, training, and other areas of military cooperation between Pakistan and the US with various high ranking officials of the Pakistan Army, including Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akbar; the Director General of Military Training, Maj Gen Muhammad Chiragh; and the DG of Military Operations, Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

“This visit is significant in continuing to build the relationship between our two militaries and countries,” Lt Gen Garrett was quoted as saying after his visit.

