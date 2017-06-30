Pak keen to strengthen bilateral, broaden trade ties with UK

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that Pakistan was keen to work with the UK for further strengthening bilateral ties and broaden economic cooperation.

Talking to Acting British High Commissioner, Richard Crowder who called on him, the Minister said that after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government was now focused on attaining higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The minister and the Acting High Commissioner discussed the current state of bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

He said that Pakistan achieved a GDP growth rate of 5.28 percent in fiscal year 2016-17, the highest in a decade, and the growth target for FY 2017-18 was set at 6 percent.

Pakistan and the UK have a strong and historic partnership with mutual cooperation in various areas, he added.

He appreciated the continued support of the British Government, including through DFID, for different initiatives and projects in Pakistan aimed at socio-economic development.

The Acting High Commissioner briefed the Finance Minister on the upcoming Family Planning Summit being hosted by DFID in London on July 10-11,2017.

He was accompanied by Ms. Judith Herbertson, Deputy Head of Department for International Development UK (DFID) in Pakistan. Secretary Economic Affairs Division also participated in the meeting.