Pak keen to further promote friendly relations with all countries for peace: Mamnoon

City ReporterCity Reporter Envoys designate of Myanmar, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Paraguay and Mexico presented their credentials to President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday during an impressive ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Later, the Ambassadors/ High Commissioner separately called on the President. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Pakistan is keen to further promote friendly and brotherly relations with all countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the world. In their separate meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. The President stated that Pakistan’s economy is improving and the country offers great investment and business opportunities. He urged the foreign envoys to play their role in further boosting the trade activities and for availing the investment opportunities Pakistan offers in different sectors. He emphasized that Pakistan is committed to eliminate terrorism and extremism and emphasized that action against terrorists will continue till elimination of the last terrorist. The President felicitated the newly appointed Ambassadors/High Commissioner to Pakistan and hoped that they would work for further cementing the existing ties of their respective countries with Pakistan. The President also wished the newly appointed envoys a comfortable and pleasant stay in Pakistan. The envoys who presented their credentials included Mr. Win Myint, Ambassador of Myanmar to Pakistan, Mr. Martin Kobler, Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, Commodore Nawaf Saeed Ahmad Almalki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Lt. Gen. Kayonga Charles Ambassador of Rwanda to Pakistan (Non-Resident), Mr. Alimamy Amara Kamara, High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to Pakistan (Non-Resident), Ms. Vandy BOUTHASAVONG, Ambassador of Lao People’s Democratic Republic to Pakistan (Non-Resident), Mr. Nelson Aleides Mora Rodas, Ambassador of Paraguay to Pakistan (Non-Resident) and Mr. Jose Alfonso ZegbeCamarena, Ambassador of Mexico to Pakistan (Non-Resident). Earlier, upon arrival at the Presidency, the National Anthem of Pakistan and their respective countries were played and the envoys were presented Guard of Honour by an elegant contingent of Pakistan army.

