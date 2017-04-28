Pak, Japan to enhance collaboration in education, culture, literary sectors

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui in a meeting with Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi KURAI Thursday called for strengthening mutual ties through enhancing collaboration in education, culture and literature sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui congratulated the ambassador on 65th anniversary of Pak-Japan diplomatic relations and said “Pakistan and Japan have a long history of friendly relations and are flourishing with each passing day”.

Irfan Siddiqui suggested initiating mutual translation of literature of both the countries which was highly appreciated by the ambassador.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui pointed out that more opportunities should be created for exchange visits of the people of both the countries so that they can understand each other’s culture and come closer.

He apprised the ambassador that Pakistan has been arranging ‘Vesakh festival’ to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha in which Buddhists from Sri Lanka, Bhutan, China and other countries participated.

Irfan Siddiqui extended invitation to the ambassador to send a delegation from his country to attend this festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the ambassador said it is a matter of pleasure for him to visit this beautiful country of hospitable people.

He also invited the Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui to attend a special function which would be arranged at Japan Embassy to mark 65th anniversary of Pak-Japan diplomatic relations.

Joint Secretary, NHLH Division, Nazir Ahmad and First Secretary, Embassy of Japan, Katsunori Ishida were also present in the meeting.