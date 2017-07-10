Pak to issue special cards for Afghan students

Peshawar

The authorities in Khyber agency of Pakistan are saying that the distribution of special cards for the Afghan students will kick off from Monday in a bid to help the students pursue their studies in the Pakistani schools. The authorities are saying that the move is also aimed at curbing the movement of the militants and the special cards will help the students to travel between the two countries, local Afghan media reported Sunday.

According to a formal statement released by the provincial government in Khyber agency “All those Afghan students who want to continue their education in border schools in Khyber Agency should get registered with the Tehsildar office starting from Monday to obtain special cards, which will facilitate them in crossing the border on a daily basis.”

This comes as Pakistan has also launched the fencing and construction work along the Durand Line despite the objections by the Afghan authorities and recent clashes mainly having links with the dispute regarding the line. The Pakistani military informed regarding the commencement of the fencing work along the line on last month, saying the step has been taken with an aim to improve security.

The Inter Services Public Relations, media wing of the Pakistani military, in a statement said “Measures to improve the security situation along the Pak-Afghan border continue and phase fencing of Pak-Afghan border has commenced.”

The statement further added the work will be done in two phases, with the first phase to focus on high infiltration prone border areas in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber agencies where fencing has started.—NNI