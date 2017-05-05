Pak-Iran ties on positive trajectory

IRANIAN Foreign Minister Javad Zarif was on a daylong visit to Islamabad on Wednesday during which he held talks both with political and military leadership ranging from security to cooperation in economic sphere. Outcome of the talks clearly reflect the desire on both sides to boost relations in all fields in order to further strengthen the bonds of fraternity.

Pakistan and Iran are important neighbours on the rim of South Asia and the Middle East, with deep cultural, linguistic, religious and traditional ties and especially the post sanction era provides an important opportunity to both the countries to further augment their trade relations. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed same aspiration during his meeting with Iranian FM desiring to achieve trade target of $5b in minimum possible time. In fact it has always been the effort of Pakistan to have cooperative relations with all its neighbours. This is the reason that Pakistan desires that the two ports of Gwadar and Chahbahar should not be seen as rivals but they rise like sister ports. It is a matter of satisfaction that Iranian side also shared the sentiments and expressed its interest to join the CPEC. The two ports should complement each other in promoting trade in the region by enhancing connectivity through rails, roads and shipping links. The linkages between Gwadar and Chahbahar undoubtedly would open new economic prospects and job opportunities for both the countries, thus multiplying the volume of trade several times higher than $5b. We also expect that efforts will also be restarted for the execution of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project as the project is of vital importance for energy security of the country.

