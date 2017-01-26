Pak-Iran Parliamentary engagement imperative for regional cohesion: Ayaz

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the Muslim World is passing through a turbulent phase in the history while facing economic stagnation, internal divisions and violent conflicts. This is the right time for closer and consistent Parliamentary engagement to restrain the descent into chaos of the Muslim world, said a press release here on Thursday.

He termed Pak-Iran Parliamentary engagement as ‘highly imperative’ for cohesion of the entire region. He was speaking to a delegation headed by Allauddin Boroujerdi, Chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who called on the Speaker at Parliament House.

Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan, Mehdi Honardoost was also present in the meeting. The Speaker said that Iran and Pakistan are bonded in the eternal ties of religion, culture and history and there is commonality of views and perceptions of both the countries on all regional and global issues. He also expressed the need for increase of contacts between the Parliamentarians and political leadership of the two countries as well as people to people contact.