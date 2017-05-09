Pak-Iran border management vital to stop smuggling: PIAF

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said the decision of Pakistan and Iran to address the issue of effective border management, through constituting operational committees, will control smuggling and terrorism, further enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

The shortage of natural gas resources would also be fulfilled after the completion of Pak-Iran Gas pipleline project and all these issues have become very vital and importance after the recent talks between Pak and Irani officials.

“Business community welcomes the recent development between these two neighboring countries and Pak Iran gas project must be completed on preferential basis to fulfill the current & future need of the industry.” Chairman Irfan Iqbal sheikh quoted

The chairman said that being immediate neighbors and sharing strong cultural, religious and historical ties, Pakistan and Iran have no other option but to work hand in hand to overcome existing challenges at individual, regional as well as international level, exploiting huge potential of two-way trade.

In a joint statement along with senior vice chairman Tanveer Ahmed Sufi and vice chairman Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Chairman Irfan Sheikh said despite many commonalities, the volume of bilateral trade is unsatisfactory but resumption of the banking channel will boost trade to $5 billion per annum.

Irfan Iqbal said business can bring people of the two countries together and that Iran can become a major exporter of petroleum products to Pakistan, as the opening of the banking channel with Iran could boost bilateral trade by more than one hundred percent within a couple of years.

He said Pakistan can import quality pharmaceuticals and steel from Iran while export rice, meat, mutton, fruits and vegetables while chances of barter trade can also be explored.